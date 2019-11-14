President U Win Myint accepts Letters of Credence of the Ambassador of Czech Republic

MRS HANA MOTTLOVA, the newly-accredited Ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, presented her Letters of Credence to U Win Myint, President of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar, at the Credentials Hall of the Presidential Palace, Nay Pyi Taw yesterday.

Present on the occasion were U Kyaw Tin, Union Minister for International Cooperation and Director-General U Min Thein of the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

MNA

PHOTO: MNA

Ref; The Global New Light Of Myanmar