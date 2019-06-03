State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in the Czech Republic

State Counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and her entourage left Nay Pyi Taw by special flight on 1st June morning and arrived in Bangkok at 10:45 a.m.

Myanmar Ambassador to Thailand, U Myo Myint Than and embassy officials welcomed them at the Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Then, the State Counsellor and her entourage left for the Czech Republic from Bangkok at 11:15 p.m.

They were welcomed by Myanmar Ambassador to the Czech Republic, Daw Yin Yin Myint, the Czech Ambassador to Myanmar Mr. Daroslav Dolecez and officials at Prague International Airport.

Next, the State Counsellor and entourage proceeded to the Lichtenstein Palace where they will be staying during the visit.

MNA

(Translated by Alphonsus)

Photo - MNA

Ref; The Global New Light of Myanmar